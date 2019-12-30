Beal finished her high school basketball career at Rock Island last winter as the most decorated player in the history of Illinois girls basketball.
She was named the state’s Ms. Basketball and also the Gatorade Player of the Year for the third year in a row, finishing her senior season with averages of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists while leading the Rocks to a 30-2 record. She was ranked the No. 11 prospect in the country and became the first Quad-Cities player to participate in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.
She since has gotten off to a strong start on her college career at South Carolina. She has started every game for the No. 5-ranked Gamecocks this season, averaging 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.