You can have breakfast with the bats, and learn the truth about these interesting mammals, from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Tickets, available at www.niabizoo.com, are $25 for adult members, $15 for members ages 3-12; $30 for adult non-members and $18 for non-members 312-. Admission for children ages 2 and younger is free. Find out how bats help people and how you can help endangered and threatened bats. After breakfast, the group will venture out into the zoo to the bat habitat in Biodiversity Hall, where special technology will switch day and night for the Seba’s Short-tailed Bats, so they will be active and alert during your visit. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Learn more at https://www.niabizoo.com/education/breakfast-with-the-animals/

