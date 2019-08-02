From 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, you can have breakfast with the cats at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. A zookeeper will show you the critically endangered Amur Leopard, the vulnerable African and Snow Leopards and smaller but no less impressive bobcats and Pallas Cats. Tickets for children are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Tickets for adults are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. This includes zoo admission – stay after the breakfast stay and explore all day long and celebrate World Lion Day. Tickets are available at https://conta.cc/2Ni7GiU
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. $30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.