You can have “Breakfast with the Primates” 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The event includes a guided tour to amazing apes and magnificent monkeys, and you’ll enjoy a catered breakfast in the Oceans Gallery next to the Cotton-top Tamarin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members and must be purchased in advance at https://www.niabizoo.com/event-calendar/

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. $30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments