Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will host Breakfast with the Reptiles 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, You’ll start the morning with a warm breakfast buffet and meet some reptiles up close and personal. Then you'll head out to the Reptile House and Biodiversity Hall to explore the diversity of reptiles that call Niabi home. Then you can enjoy the day at the zoo and be the first to speak to zoo educators and naturalists. Tickets are available through Sept. 9 or until sold out: Children ages 2 and younger, free; children 3-12, $18; adults, $30. Register online at https://conta.cc/2ZcS41Y.
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. $30 for adults.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.