Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will host Breakfast with the Reptiles 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, You’ll start the morning with a warm breakfast buffet and meet some reptiles up close and personal. Then you'll head out to the Reptile House and Biodiversity Hall to explore the diversity of reptiles that call Niabi home. Then you can enjoy the day at the zoo and be the first to speak to zoo educators and naturalists. Tickets are available through Sept. 9 or until sold out: Children ages 2 and younger, free; children 3-12, $18; adults, $30. Register online at https://conta.cc/2ZcS41Y.

