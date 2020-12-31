Breakthroughs come on, off field in 2020 for women's sports

When the 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, she became the first female assistant and first openly gay coach to take the sideline in pro football's biggest game.

Hammon became the first female coach to take charge of a team during an NBA game, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich's ejection in the second quarter.

"I look forward to the day where none of this is news, just people accomplishing things and everybody having a chance and everybody having a shot at the same thing," said the Spurs' Rudy Gay, who is close with Hammon.

Hammon, a star player in the college and pro ranks, already was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history. Hammon acknowledged it was "a substantial moment" but said she was more interested in winning the game.

"Becky Hammon is an enormously talented coach and it was outstanding to see her reach such a truly significant milestone," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "She continues to be an inspiration to so many people, especially countless young women and girls."