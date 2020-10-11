Brent 'Ben' Newton, a Native American, loved to tell stories

Two months later, they were married, a union that lasted 33 years and grew to include a daughter, Keli, and four grandchildren.

"It all happened really quick," Jackie said.

Brent "Ben" Newton died of COVID-19 on May 13 in Fort Dodge, nine days after being admitted to the hospital. The 50-year-old was Webster County’s first COVID-19 victim.

Brent was always a "people person," Jackie said, and a born storyteller who loved to gab. Traits that not only stole her heart, but also made him a great bartender.

"He just really brightened up everybody that he came in contact with," she said.

When Brent went to work for an older bar owner who was hard of hearing, the man thought his new employee was named “Ben.” Brent didn’t correct him and from them on, everybody called him Ben.

And Ben met a lot of people.

In his mid-20s, Ben experienced kidney failure and had to give up the bartending job. He was on dialysis for six months awaiting a transplant.

His new kidney allowed him to go back to work at places like Burger King, where he could once again keep customers amused with his tales.