Brett Dennen is probably the most well-known name on the GAS Feed & Seed lineup. The folk/pop singer and songwriter from central California has been putting out music since 2004 and his seventh album, “Here’s Looking at You Kid,” came out in August. He is perhaps most known for song such as, “Ain’t No Reason,” and “Cassidy,” both of which display his laid-back singing style, ripe with conversational turn-of-phrases, that often draw comparisons to Jason Mraz or Jack Johnson. Dennen last performed in the area when he played at Codfish Hollow, in Maquoketa, in July 2017 with Josh Ritter.
See him at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
