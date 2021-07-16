April 25, 2019

Police Department: Davenport

Location: 1600 W 17th Street, Davenport

Brett Dennis Sr., 27 at the time, was shot in the leg by Officer Ryan Leabo during an exchange of gunfire in which Leabo was hit in the leg and chest. Leabo had reportedly made contact with Dennis and another man who were acting suspicious. The men refused to stop when Leabo told them to, and Dennis ran.

Leabo caught up to Dennis and the two had a physical struggle, during which Dennis shot Leabo twice and Leabo shot Dennis once. The shot to Leabo's chest was blocked by a bullet proof vest, police said.

The State's Attorney's office ruled Leabo's use of force justified in May 2019, and said Dennis had admitted to police he was trying to get the officer to shoot him.

In September 2020 Dennis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and dominion and control of a firearm by a felon.

