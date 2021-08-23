Brett Gravelle, forward

Storm sign Gravelle
The Quad City Storm have signed forward Brett Gravelle to their training camp roster.
Gravelle was signed to the team's training camp roster before the cancellation of the 2020-21 season.
Gravelle, 25, instead spent his first pro season last year with the Elmira Enforcers of the FPHL. The Forest Lake, Minn. native scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for 23 points in 20 games with the Enforcers.
Prior to turning pro, Gavelle played 102 college games with the University of St. Thomas, scoring 50 goals and adding 63 assists for 113 points. He was assistant captain as a junior and captain in his senior year.
