February 7, 2021
Police Department: Bettendorf
Location: 1360 Kimberly Ridge Road, Bettendorf
Brian Scott, 49, was shot and killed by Officer Zachary Gish after reportedly brandishing and shooting a gun during a traffic stop.
Gish and other officers had responded to a call from a woman who said Scott had threatened to kill her. The woman was found in a car with Scott, and when the officers pulled the car over she got out. Officer asked Scott to leave the car and he refused, eventually shooting at one of the officers as the officer broke Scott's window with a baton.
Gish shot Scott four times and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Gish's use of force was justified during a press conference in May.