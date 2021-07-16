 Skip to main content
Brian Scott
Brian Scott

February 7, 2021

Police Department: Bettendorf

Location: 1360 Kimberly Ridge Road, Bettendorf

050721-qc-nws-shooting-045

A video showing the muzzle flash (upper right corner) from the gun fired by the suspect, Brian Scott, is shown during Thursday's news conference in Bettendorf. The Scott County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations announced results of the investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting Feb. 7, 2021, at Georgian Square on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf in which Scott was killed. The shooting was ruled "justifiable."

Brian Scott, 49, was shot and killed by Officer Zachary Gish after reportedly brandishing and shooting a gun during a traffic stop.

Gish and other officers had responded to a call from a woman who said Scott had threatened to kill her. The woman was found in a car with Scott, and when the officers pulled the car over she got out. Officer asked Scott to leave the car and he refused, eventually shooting at one of the officers as the officer broke Scott's window with a baton. 

Gish shot Scott four times and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Gish's use of force was justified during a press conference in May.

