Brian Skow will perform an eclectic set of music at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. As the keyboardist and lead singer of the recently defunct Sin City Orchestra, he performed classic rock, Motown, rhythm-and-blues and disco. Several of these songs remain on his set list, which includes added material. There's a $10 minimum purchase per person for this show for ages 21 or older.

7:30 p.m. Friday, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments