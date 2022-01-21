BRIEFLY (copy)

VICTIM JUSTICE: Pope Francis vowed Friday to provide justice to victims of clergy sexual abuse and German authorities called for further investigation after an independent audit faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI for having botched four cases of abuse when he was archbishop of Munich, Germany. The fallout from the report continued to reverberate Friday as church officials digested the findings that a pope credited with having turned the Vatican around on the abuse issue had in fact mishandled cases earlier in his career.
GENDER INCLUSION: The University of North Dakota plans to end its work on a policy for gender inclusion and has no plans to implement it. The policy that was being drafted required use of a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and the use of locker rooms, bathrooms and other living facilities that align with a person’s gender identity. The policy was recently criticized by the North Dakota Catholic Conference, in a letter it sent to Catholic high school administrators with a request to distribute it to the parents of students.
RABBI AT RIOT: A former criminal defense attorney who founded a Messianic synagogue in Florida was sentenced Thursday to two months of home confinement for joining the mob that stormed the Capitol last year. Michael Stepakoff, 56, posted a message on social media that said he felt "privileged to have participated in an historic demonstration against one of the greatest frauds in history."
VEIL BAN: The French Senate voted 160-143 to ban headscarves in sports competitions, arguing that neutrality is a requirement on the field of play. The will amend a proposed law stipulating the wearing "of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited" to take part in events and competitions organized by sports federations. In their text, senators claimed wearing headscarves posed safety risk for athletes.
SCHOOL PRAYER: A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee on Friday rejected Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to require public schools to have a moment of silence to start the day. The Republican governor first billed the proposal at a conservative Christian conference in Iowa last year as “putting prayer back in schools,” but a House committee rejected the idea after education groups argued that voluntary prayer is already allowed in schools and the proposed law would have saddled teachers with an unclear mandate.