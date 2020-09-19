The "risk of death to members of the community, associated and unassociated with the church, outweighs the harm that flows from the restriction on indoor worship," the ruling said.

Grace and a few other churches argued that the public health order was excessive and an assault on freedom of religion.

Pennsylvania House votes to bar shutting down churches

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill that would prevent governors from applying their disease control powers to shut down gatherings at churches or other houses of worship.

The chamber voted 149 to 53 for the proposal, which the Democratic leader called a solution in search of a problem. All Republicans voted for it, while Democrats were split fairly evenly.

"There's never been a closure and there won't be," said Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, during floor debate.

The bill would amend the state's Religious Freedom Protection Act to ban governors from using disaster response and disease prevention powers to infringe on anyone's ability to assemble for worship or to travel to their place of worship.