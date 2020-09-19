Church sets drive-thru pork chop supper
Taylor Ridge United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru pork chop supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the church, 13310 70th St., West, Taylor Ridge.
The diner will include pork chop sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, homemade cookies and pop or water. This event is a free will offering.
For more information, contact Deb Crowl at 309-798-5227 or email her at debcrowl@gmail.com.
Megachurch can't hold indoor services
A Los Angeles megachurch that defied a ban on indoor worship designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus was ordered to immediately halt such services.
Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff issued a preliminary injunction repeatedly sought by Los Angeles County health officials, who argued that Grace Community Church was putting people at risk of COVID-19 infection by staging indoor services with throngs of people who didn't use masks or practice social distancing.
Since late July, the Sun Valley evangelical church had ignored the county health order that permitted only online or outdoor services with proper safety measures.
Beckloff sided with the county's argument that the services were an immediate threat to public health and safety.
The "risk of death to members of the community, associated and unassociated with the church, outweighs the harm that flows from the restriction on indoor worship," the ruling said.
Grace and a few other churches argued that the public health order was excessive and an assault on freedom of religion.
Pennsylvania House votes to bar shutting down churches
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill that would prevent governors from applying their disease control powers to shut down gatherings at churches or other houses of worship.
The chamber voted 149 to 53 for the proposal, which the Democratic leader called a solution in search of a problem. All Republicans voted for it, while Democrats were split fairly evenly.
"There's never been a closure and there won't be," said Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, during floor debate.
The bill would amend the state's Religious Freedom Protection Act to ban governors from using disaster response and disease prevention powers to infringe on anyone's ability to assemble for worship or to travel to their place of worship.
"Is now the time to lock up churches?" asked House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster. "Is now the time to not allow people to assemble? No, I believe that now is the time to lift our neighbors in need."
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and authorities under him have not restricted religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he asked religious leaders to protect their congregants. Wolf's stay-at-home order effectively exempted religious activity but strongly discouraged gatherings.
Tennessee school district to stop promoting Christianity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee school district that was sued last year by two atheist families for promoting Christianity has agreed to stop the practice, according to a consent decree filed in federal court in Nashville.
In the consent decree, the Smith County School District admitted that Christian prayers were delivered over the school address system, Bibles were distributed to fifth graders, and Bible verses and other religion messages were posted in school hallways, among other things.
Promoting religion and coercing religious exercise is a violation of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, the decree states.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the families by the American Civil Liberties Union. In a news release about the decree, plaintiff Kelly Butler said, "I'm relieved the school district recognized that its widespread promotion of religion was unconstitutional. My children, and all children, deserve an education that is free from the type of religious coercion that our family has suffered."
