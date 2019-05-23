New bridge game class at BHC

Like to play bridge? Take a new bridge class this summer at Black Hawk College.

2 Over 1 Game Force – A Bridge Bidding System to Improve Your Game is an adaptation of standard American bidding. It is not a new bidding system but can simplify rather than complicate the auction as it changes the bidding messages.

Classes will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, June 3 to July 8, at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $49.

To register, call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.

Learn about local Civil War women June 19

Explore the lives of three local women who served with the Union Army at a June 19 Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.

“Civil War Women: Annie Wittenmyer, Mary Ann Bickerdyke and Lizzie Aiken” will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.

Lifelong Learner Lunches are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.

Cost is $23. Register by Wednesday, June 12.

For details or to register, call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.

