New bridge game class at BHC
Like to play bridge? Take a new bridge class this summer at Black Hawk College.
2 Over 1 Game Force – A Bridge Bidding System to Improve Your Game is an adaptation of standard American bidding. It is not a new bidding system but can simplify rather than complicate the auction as it changes the bidding messages.
Classes will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, June 3 to July 8, at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $49.
To register, call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Learn about local Civil War women June 19
Explore the lives of three local women who served with the Union Army at a June 19 Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.
“Civil War Women: Annie Wittenmyer, Mary Ann Bickerdyke and Lizzie Aiken” will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.
Lifelong Learner Lunches are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
Cost is $23. Register by Wednesday, June 12.
For details or to register, call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.