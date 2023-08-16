STRIKE VOTE: About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing strikes against Detroit automakers, Union President Shawn Fain said Tuesday as talks that started in mid-July move slowly.

RIOT PLEA: Michigan resident Matthew Thomas Krol, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and is set to be sentenced Dec. 15, prosecutors said.

CONSPIRACY: Former high ranking FBI counterintelligence official Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to violate sanctions on Russia by going to work, after he retired, for a billionaire oligarch he once investigated.

RETAIL SPENDING: Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month — for clothing, dining out, online goods and other areas — in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy, according to the Commerce Department's report Tuesday.

EXPLOSIONS: A massive explosion and fire at a gas station in Russia's republic of Dagestan killed 35 people and injured 115 more, officials said Tuesday. A blast Monday in a Siberia oil mine also killed two people and wounded five others.

CHILD LABOR: Child welfare advocates filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the Biden administration to block imports of cocoa harvested by children in West Africa that can end up in popular American chocolates, including Hershey, Mars, Nestle and Cargill.

