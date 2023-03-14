Hy-Vee customers give thanks, money

Hy-Vee has once again raised funds for Mr. Thanksgiving, aka Bob Vogelbaugh, and his annual free Thanksgiving meal.

The grocery chain presented Vogelbaugh with a check for more than $13,000 Tuesday, raised collectively by the Quad-Cities locations by selling turkey cards with Vogelbaugh's face printed on them throughout the month of November.

Mr. Thanksgiving serves thousands from SouthPark Mall each year for the holiday. Hy-Vee has been a major contributor to the free meal since 2011, The Quad-City Times previously reported.

— BROOKLYN DRAISEY

Putnam to show 'The First Step' documentary

A new documentary film covering the 2018 passage of the First Step Act in 2018 is coming to Davenport this week.

"The First Step" will show 7 p.m. today at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Tickets may be purchased by calling 563-324-1933.

It also ran in Iowa City March 13 and will play in Waterloo March 14.

Created by The Kramer Brothers, with IMAN Consulting collaborating, "The First Step" follows the bipartisan coalition that pushed The First Step Act forward, leading to more than 20,000 people to date being released early from federal prisons.

— BROOKLYN DRAISEY

Weekend special for pet adoption

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan., will hold an, "It's Your Lucky Day," adoption special this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, all adult animals will have reduced adoption fees of just $13. Change your luck, and an animal's too, by adopting a new furry family member.

Animals available for adoption can be found by visiting the QCAWC website at https://qcawc.org/adopt.