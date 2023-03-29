WIU-QC calls for food drive donations

Western Illinois University's Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) will host a WIU-QC Food Pantry Drive until this Friday, March 31.

This event is open to all WIU faculty, staff, students and the Quad-Cities community to donate.

All items can be dropped off at the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall Student Services desk. Riverfront Hall is located on 3300 River Drive in Moline.

Accepted donation items include:

Canned fish and meats: salmon, tuna, chicken, turkey

Rice: brown, wild, white

Pastas: whole wheat, brown rice flour, quinoa Boxed cereals

Boxed foods: Hamburger Helper, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes

Nut butters: peanut, almond, walnut

Canned legumes: peas, lentils, peanuts, and beans

Canned vegetables and fruits

Canned soups and stews

Personnel hygiene products: soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush

For more information, contact Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu.

— OLIVIA ALLEN

SAU to host sustainability roundtable

St. Ambrose University invites the public to attend its final Sustainability Roundtable Series event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Rogalski Center Ballroom on campus.

The free four-session series focused on developing sustainable organizations and business practices, featuring local industry experts.

The upcoming session will feature Mitchell Hora, founder and CEO of Continuum Ag, a soil health data intelligence company. His session is titled "Soil, the Living. Dynamic. Continuum."

Aside from hearing the expertise of local professions, participants will get to identify and discuss challenges around creating sustainable organizations and network with like-minded professionals, Ambrose faculty and students. A light breakfast and coffee will be served at the event.

To register, visit bit.ly/3KDWwRA.

For more information, contact Karen Eden at 563-333-6308 or EdenKaren@sau.edu.

— OLIVIA ALLEN