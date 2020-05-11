City Annex building open

The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:

Public Works Director: 563-344-4055 bschmidt@bettendorf.org

Right-of-Way Permits: 563-344-4055

Bettendorf City Hall building closed