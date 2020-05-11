Briefs
City Annex building open

The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:

Public Works Director: 563-344-4055 bschmidt@bettendorf.org

Operations: 563-344-4088 khatfield@bettendorf.org

Community Development: 563-344-4100 bmorlok@bettendorf.org

Engineering: 563-344-4055 bmorlok@bettendorf.org

Building Permits: 563-344-4074 building@bettendorf.org

Right-of-Way Permits: 563-344-4055

Bettendorf City Hall building closed

On March 24 the Bettendorf City Hall building closed to the public. This closure will be in effect until further notice but even though the building is closed the office is still open for business. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.

For m ore information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:

Administration: 563-344-4013 mspencer@bettendorf.org

City Administrator: 563-344-4007 dploehn@bettendorf.org

Human Resources: 563-344-4009 krichlen@bettendorf.org

Public Information Officer: 563-344-4033 lhaldeman@bettendorf.org

Economic Development: 563-344-4060 jreiter@bettendorf.org

Parks and Recreation: 563-344-4113 ymoen@bettendorf.org

