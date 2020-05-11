City Annex building open
The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Public Works Director: 563-344-4055 bschmidt@bettendorf.org
Operations: 563-344-4088 khatfield@bettendorf.org
Community Development: 563-344-4100 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Engineering: 563-344-4055 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Building Permits: 563-344-4074 building@bettendorf.org
Right-of-Way Permits: 563-344-4055
Bettendorf City Hall building closed
On March 24 the Bettendorf City Hall building closed to the public. This closure will be in effect until further notice but even though the building is closed the office is still open for business. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
Administration: 563-344-4013 mspencer@bettendorf.org
City Administrator: 563-344-4007 dploehn@bettendorf.org
Human Resources: 563-344-4009 krichlen@bettendorf.org
Public Information Officer: 563-344-4033 lhaldeman@bettendorf.org
Economic Development: 563-344-4060 jreiter@bettendorf.org
Parks and Recreation: 563-344-4113 ymoen@bettendorf.org
