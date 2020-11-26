Bringing the light of Christmas to 2020

The Quad-Cities will not let the pandemic put a damper on its holiday spirit.
For the last few months festival and parade-goers in the Quad-Cities have been peppered with the news that their favorite holiday events were being canceled due to COVID-19. But that hasn’t stopped local event organizers from finding other ways to spread some Christmas cheer through re-imagined holiday activities.
“So many things are happening this year that we’re making it up as we go along to do the best we can in this incredibly unfortunate situation,” Geoff Manis, Moline Centre Main Street manager, said.
He said alternatives to Moline’s Lighting of the Commons are in the works. The event that typically draws around 10,000 people to the John Deere Commons had to be canceled because of social distancing concerns.
In its place, Moline Centre has partnered with MidAmerican Energy to create an experience of holiday related downtown scavenger hunts spread out over November and December.
Each day, Manis plans to release over Facebook different scavenger hunt opportunities. Participants will follow a series of clues, and if they find the correct destination, they’re supposed to take a selfie and post it to Facebook to be entered in a special drawing for gift certificates to downtown Moline businesses.
“It’s a way to draw people to downtown Moline while not having mega-events,” Manis said.
SANTA WILL BE IN GENESEO
In Geneseo, plans are underway to turn the annual Christmas Walk into a walk-through, with stationary, lighted parade floats that people can walk up to for an up-close view.
Santa will make his return, but this time he’ll be behind a glass window, and children can give him their wish lists via microphone. The Jingle Run will also return on the morning of the Dec. 12 Christmas Walk. Only 20 people will be allowed to participate at a time in the run.
“That’s what makes me excited because people are itching to do things,” Carla Evans with the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce said.
Possibly the biggest of the canceled events this year is the annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees parade. This year’s 35th annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees will not be an in-person event at the Davenport RiverCenter, but there will be a one-hour televised holiday special on KWQC during the Day of Giving, Nov. 21.
People can also visit the “pop-up gift shop” attached to the Quad City Arts’ gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The gift shop, with items including holiday gifts, décor, jewelry, tabletop decorations, and toys, will be open Nov. 21-29, and online shopping is available. Masks are required in the shop and gallery.
“This is a chance for the community to show their support,” Kaleigh Trammell, Festival of Trees administrator, said.
Another Quad-Cities tradition that has fallen victim to the pandemic is the Village of East Davenport's annual Christmas in the Village. The Village of East Davenport is “still working to ensure that you and your friends and family have a festive holiday shopping season,” said Julie Keehn with the Village of East Davenport Business Association.
OPENING DURING A PANDEMIC
838 Boutique, which opened Sept. 1 in Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza, is preparing for its first winter shopping season even as the COVID pandemic threatens to worsen.
“This is the unknown Christmas holiday year,” owner Sherri Beyer said.
“This is different than anything anyone has ever experienced.”
She plans to transform her women’s clothing and accessories store into a winter wonderland scene for her customers. Small boutiques have at least one advantage over big box stores in a virus pandemic – no crowds.
Small, local, and family-owned businesses also offer more personalized customer service, and the products sold often are made locally.
“The Quad-Cities is unbelievably receptive to small businesses, especially if what you’re doing is local,” said Beyer, a registered nurse turned small business owner from Park View, Iowa.
“That means more to them than going into a store filled with stuff. This store is filled with people’s time, effort, and love for whatever they do, and I think it shows.”
She admits some thought she was crazy opening a store during a pandemic where besides fear of contracting sometimes life-threatening disease businesses were slowly coming out of government-mandated lockdown.
“I didn’t let it stop me,” Beyer said. “I didn’t want the fear of that to hold me back, or to think people wouldn’t want to come out. It surprised us how well we did even in our first month.”
Downtown Davenport has added a new restaurant to its already diverse lineup. Double Crown Bar and Grill, 217 Brady St., also opened in September.
Cheyenne George, marketing director for the eatery, said they opened with COVID in mind and all the protocols regarding social distancing, table spacing, and mask-wearing.
“This is our normal,” George said.
Customers are discovering Double Crown through Facebook and word of mouth. The menu includes burgers, sandwiches, and steak dinners. The holidays will be an opportunity to show off a variety of new drink specials.
GETTING BACK TO NORMAL
Quad-City businesses have been slowly getting back to normal in light of pandemic concerns and new customer safety protocols.
“We’re back to normal hours as long as people wear masks,” Patricia Jahn, owner of Regalia, said.
The Rock Island company has been in business for 123 years and primarily makes award ribbons for county and state fairs. The business used to manufacture American flags during World War I and World War II. It still sells flags, many of which are made in Illinois.
For the winter, Regalia is selling seasonal flags that people can raise on the flagpole underneath the American flag or elsewhere in the garden. Coupons are also available.
Some local companies find themselves busier because of COVID.
Great Plains Blinds is offering gift certificates as well as 50 percent off ambiance products this holiday season.
“We’re busier because of COVID,” said Cindy Ward, manager of accounts payable, human resources, and advertising for the company that has been in business for 27 years. “We’re swamped on appointments. Our phones are busy.”
She said Great Plains Blinds is “a destination shop for Christmas ideas.”
