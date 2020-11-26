Bringing the light of Christmas to 2020

“It’s a way to draw people to downtown Moline while not having mega-events,” Manis said.

Be sure to “like” the Moline Centre or Lighting of the Commons on Facebook to find out about the scavenger hunts.

SANTA WILL BE IN GENESEO

In Geneseo, plans are underway to turn the annual Christmas Walk into a walk-through, with stationary, lighted parade floats that people can walk up to for an up-close view.

Santa will make his return, but this time he’ll be behind a glass window, and children can give him their wish lists via microphone. The Jingle Run will also return on the morning of the Dec. 12 Christmas Walk. Only 20 people will be allowed to participate at a time in the run.

“That’s what makes me excited because people are itching to do things,” Carla Evans with the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce said.

Possibly the biggest of the canceled events this year is the annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees parade. This year’s 35th annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees will not be an in-person event at the Davenport RiverCenter, but there will be a one-hour televised holiday special on KWQC during the Day of Giving, Nov. 21.