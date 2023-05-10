Brittany Dykes, a registered nurse at Genesis East ICU, got an incredible surprise when friends came all the way from Milwaukee, WI to witness her become a 2023 Heart of Healthcare honoree.

When asked why she decided on nursing, she stated, “I just wanted to make a difference in my community and nursing really made me feel wholesome, and it was something that I could do to give back. I've always loved people and working with people and it's just something that I can give back to my community. I find a lot of gratitude, and you know, it humbles me.”

Dykes’ nominator was a family member of a patient who recalls the experience they had under Brittany’s care, "From the time Brittany started her shift Friday afternoon, she kept me up to date. But beyond the technical aspects, Brittany went above and beyond in my opinion as she cared for our father, our family, and in particular, the care she provided me.

Once the doctor informed me that he didn't think Dad would make it till morning. I contacted family as far as Minneapolis and Branson, and it was Brittany that helped to get those family members into the ICU that night, brought them up to speed as they arrived, enabling them to accept that it was time to say their final goodbyes.

When the time came that I had to sign the paperwork to shift Dad’s treatment to comfort care, knowing that this was the end even though there were still family that had not arrived, it was Brittany, standing there giving me the strength and support so I could do the right thing. About an hour later, when my sister arrived, Brittany walked through all the steps that had been taken and gave my sister the peace of mind that dad had done everything he could to hold on for her, but in the end, he passed peacefully.

Then, with tears in her eyes, she looked at my family members and said, 'Your family is so lucky. This room was filled with love the entire night.' She didn't have to share these words, but they will be cherished by our family.

Dad would not have wanted it any other way and for her to affirm that experience meant the world to us. Brittany was a shining star on one of the most difficult nights of our lives. I can't express enough to you how fortunate Genesis is to have Brittany on the ICU team, what an exceptional job she did that night, and maybe more importantly, her willingness to go above and beyond just doing her job and instead being simply an outstanding human being to our entire family."

Being an ICU nurse can be demanding. When asked about how she deals with the challenging aspects of the job, Dykes stated, “Lots of good friends and really great coworkers.” She explained that she tries not to take it home because other people don’t really understand what nurses go through. She said, “The people that you trench with, AKA my nurse buddies, they really get you through some really tough times. Specifically going through COVID. That was a mental challenge. So, I think that just leaning on them because they know what it's like and the patients that we take care of, and the high acuity, and sometimes the outcomes are not as expected. And you know really, hugging your nurse friend is great.”

Her favorite part of the job is helping people. She said, “I like helping people. I also like educating. So, when patients don't understand why they're taking a certain medication or why we're doing a certain treatment, I just want to give them the information. I want them to have the best information. So that way they can make the best decision for them.”