Litton has her name etched in the record books in two sports at Wethersfield. She smashed a school-record 567 kills and served a school-best 64 aces this past fall for the 36-win Geese. Litton also is the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball with 2,210 points. She averaged 20 points and six rebounds per contest. Headed to Parkland College in Champaign for volleyball, she captained the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois volleyball and basketball teams.
Most Popular
-
Updated: Davenport Police officer was shot in the chest and leg
-
Davenport woman accused of stabbing another in the neck with a steak knife
-
Davenport school board denies 13 open enrollment requests, citing diversity plan
-
Flapjacks in Maquoketa to close
-
25-year-old Moline man is victim in fatal Illinois 92 crash
promotion
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.