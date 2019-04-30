Brittney Litton

Litton

Litton has her name etched in the record books in two sports at Wethersfield. She smashed a school-record 567 kills and served a school-best 64 aces this past fall for the 36-win Geese. Litton also is the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball with 2,210 points. She averaged 20 points and six rebounds per contest. Headed to Parkland College in Champaign for volleyball, she captained the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois volleyball and basketball teams.

