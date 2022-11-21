Broadband project in Henry County nears completion; homes hooking up

CAMBRIDGE — Geneseo Communications Chief Executive Officer Michael McClain updated the Henry County Board on Thursday on the progress of its $9 plan to add broadband internet to approximately 3,138 homes in Henry County using $3 million of Henry County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

In January, Geneseo Communications announced a $9 million investment in broadband internet including a $3 million commitment from the county. The development agreement involved Atkinson, Annawan, Cambridge, Cleveland and the Wolf Road subdivisions. More than 5,600 homes will have access to gigabyte services when the work is complete.

McClain said initial work on mainline conduit and fiber was 91% complete for the Wolf Road subdivisions. Seven hundred, sixty-three households have been registered and 256 people have had fiber already installed to their home. Cambridge has 404 registered and has installed 117, Annawan has had 193 registrations. Atkinson has had some delays because of permits required to cross railroad tracks, but it hopes to have mainline conduit complete by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“Otherwise, the project has gone very well,” McClain said. “Henry County people know us and trust us.”

According to McClain, the firm is trying to get all the pipe in the ground before the ground freezes, and they have some splicing left to go.

He said the company was doing individual installations at the rate of 150 per month and planned to catch up over the winter by March or April.

General fund in good shape

The board approved a fiscal year 2023 general fund budget that was balanced at $12,403,586 as well as a tax rate of $.8305 per $100 assessed valuation, down from last year’s $.8355. Finance chair Mark Burton noted the county has reduced the tax rate for four years in a row and five of the past six years.

Burton also reviewed how the county has been able to afford three major capital projects (HVAC, a new roof and the jail’s programmable logistics controller) without increasing debt.

“We are still going to be very healthy after we do all this work,” he said, noting the general fund reserves will be $5.7 million — five months of operating revenue — after the project is paid for.

Administration chair Jill Darin, in response to board comments, said the committee had documentation identifying budgetary needs for more work at the courthouse in future years.

“We know the life cycle of the critical structure of the building,” she said.

The executive committee has been talking about combining four committees into one. The committees — administration, executive, finance and public safety — often talk about identical topics. It was reported the current committee configuration is redundant for both the county board members and the department heads who attend meetings. Committee members could be increased from five to seven, he said, adding that there would be no vote on it immediately, but it would be “nice if the next board that sits down at least starts the conversation.”

CO2 pipeline discussed

Plan and development chair Lynn Sutton reported on the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline that would extend from the ethanol plant at Galva a mile south to Knox County as part of a 1,300-mile pipeline from South Dakota to a repository a mile underground in central Illinois. He said counties had no say in the matter that was under the jurisdiction of the federal and state governments.

Sutton said landowners were generally opposed to the pipeline and CO2 is an asphyxiant.

“If there’s a leak, it’s life-threatening,” he said.

Board member Tim Yager said a second CO2 pipeline had just been announced that would split Henry County in two, following Illinois Route 82 north and south. He said this proposed pipeline would be coming from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Board member Dwayne Anderson asked if agriculture would one day need the CO2.

“CO2 is why we have such good corn and soybeans in the Midwest,” he said.

Board member Brian Corkill said there was a potential use for CO2 in nitrogen manufacturing that was more environmentally friendly than the current nitrogen.

Other business

Following the Nov. 8 election, the board will have an organizational meeting Dec. 5. Both the current board chairman, Kippy Breeden of Geneseo, and a former board chairman, Marshall Jones of Kewanee, are running for board chairman, and committee assignments will be announced.

The board also recognized a number of county employees and board members on their retirement. Sheriff Kerry Loncka was honored for his work for the county since 1990, including the past five years as sheriff.

“I don’t really consider this a job; it was a passion,” Loncka said. He said his goals as sheriff included bridging gaps between the sheriff’s office and the county board and bridging gaps with employees.

“We had a number of grievances filed,” he recalled.

He said his predecessor, Jim Padilla, left the department better than when he arrived and he hoped he had, too.

“This has been the honor of my life, and I thank you,” he said.

Breeden said Loncka had worked hard to pass the public safety tax that has put the sheriff’s department on a more sound fiscal footing, and he has kept the county safe.

Board members who are leaving and their years on the board are: Angie Young Frank, Padilla and Mallissa Sandberg, since 2020; Ray Elliott, since 2019; Jeff Orton and Kelli Parsons, since 2014, Dwayne Anderson and Shawn Kendall, since 2016, and Bill Preston, since 2002.

Emily Galle also retired from the state’s attorney’s office; she had worked there in legal assistance since 1995

The county also approved property/casualty and worker’s compensation insurance at an increase of 6.6%. The total cost is $782,299. It was explained the county’s building values increased by 7% this year while their contents increased by 13%. The legal environment is worse for nursing homes with COVID and law enforcement liability is up with national headlines about police use of force.