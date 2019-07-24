Age: 27
Home: West Des Moines, Iowa
Career: Two-time winner of IMT Des Moines Half Marathon … USATF Marathon champion in 2018 … winner of 2018 Capital Pursuit 10-miler.
This year: First in Midnight Madness 10k and Drake Relays 10,000 meters; second in Fifth Season 8k; fourth in USATF Half-marathon; sixth in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.