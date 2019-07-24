Age: 27

Home: West Des Moines, Iowa

Career: Two-time winner of IMT Des Moines Half Marathon … USATF Marathon champion in 2018 … winner of 2018 Capital Pursuit 10-miler.

This year: First in Midnight Madness 10k and Drake Relays 10,000 meters; second in Fifth Season 8k; fourth in USATF Half-marathon; sixth in NYC Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

