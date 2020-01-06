9. Brown Bag Lunch and Learn - History of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum collection documents the history of production at the Arsenal and the history of small arms. Key artifacts from the collection will be highlighted during a brown-bag lunch program from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the museum, 3500 North Ave., Rock Island. Included will be objects rarely on display. It's free. All visitors to the Arsenal must obtain a visitor's pass at the Visitor Control Center adjacent to the Moline Gate, 23 Prospect Drive.