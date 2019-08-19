ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with the Oakland Raiders on Monday, a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be "all in or all out."
Brown took part in meetings in Napa before the team broke camp, a person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity because the team didn't release details.
Brown didn't attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he's comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. Brown lost a grievance last week seeking to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has used throughout his career because it was too old to be certified as safe.
He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN earlier Monday that he expects Brown to be back practicing soon and that they are looking into "all options right now to resolve the helmet issue." The Raiders' next practice will be Tuesday.
"Antonio is very genuine," Rosenhaus said. "He wants to be there. He wants to be a part of the team. He wants to practice. But he'd also like to do it with the helmet that he's worn his entire life. He wore this helmet in pee-wee football, high school football, in college at Central Michigan. And he also wore this helmet his nine-year (NFL) career.
"This is his life. He's risking everything. He's got a family. He's had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He's had brutal hits. And we're just trying to find a way to work it out. We've worked very closely with the Raiders, we've worked very closely with the NFL. But I hope people can appreciate this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment and he's had the same one every single snap he's played in his football career. This is a major issue for him."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.