CLEVELAND — Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles threw two interceptions and Philadelphia's starting offense struggled again while waiting for quarterback Carson Wentz to return as the Eagles were beaten 5-0 on Thursday night by the Cleveland Browns.
Foles was hoping to bounce back from a rough outing against New England last week, when he also injured his right shoulder. His overall statistics were better (13 of 17 for 127 yards) against the Browns (2-1), but he made two poor decisions while throwing the first-half picks, was stripped for a fumble and sacked for a safety.
Foles emerged as an unlikely star last year when he replaced an injured Wentz and led the Eagles (0-3) to their first Super Bowl title. However, he's only starting now as Wentz recovers from knee surgery. Wentz recently began working in 11-on-11 drills, but he's not been cleared for contact and there's no clear timetable when he'll play.
The Eagles need him. They committed four turnovers, allowed seven sacks and missed a field goal.
Cleveland had a familiar quarterback scare.
Starter Tyrod Taylor injured his left hand in the first quarter, and the sight of him heading to the sideline sent a shiver through fans in FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie Baker Mayfield replaced him for two series before Taylor returned. Cleveland's starter finished 11 of 16 for 65 yards.
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick, played the entire second half and went 8 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception.
