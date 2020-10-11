Bryce Wilson played pro football in Brazil, Hungary

When word spread that Bryce had died, American Football International sent condolences to the family as kind messages started pouring in from Bryce’s overseas friends.

Brenda used Google Translate to read as many of the notes as she could.

"I was just overwhelmed with the international friends that reached out to me and would tell stories about him, the funny little things that he would do," she said. "He was the same over there as he was over here.

“People just absolutely loved him."

Brenda last saw her son at a wedding in early March, where he told her that his girlfriend was expecting.

It's a bittersweet blessing for Brenda, who said her son was always wonderful with kids.

"I could just see him, whether it’s a boy or a girl, he’d be out there,” she said. “He’d be the one in the mud with the child just having fun living life.”

