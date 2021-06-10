Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30.
Game 4 of the series is Sunday in Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks.
“We’ve been doing this for eight years and we know what type of game this is and we both came out ready,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were able to compete and we were able to get our teammates involved, get in our spots and help the team get a win. Hopefully we can do it in Game 4 also.”
The Bucks stayed in this series by relying on their defense as a game featuring the NBA's two highest-scoring teams from the regular season turned into a 1990s-style defensive slugfest.
Brooklyn was held to its lowest point total of the season. Milwaukee matched its lowest point total of the season following its 125-86 loss in Game 2.
MLB
Keuchel, Grandal lead White Sox to win: Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Thursday night.
Led by Keuchel, Chicago closed out a 5-2 homestand and improved its AL Central lead to a season-high 4 1/2 games over idle Cleveland. Adam Engel also went deep, and reigning AL MVP José Abreu hit two RBI doubles.
It was the first game for the White Sox since they placed second baseman Nick Madrigal on the injured list with a torn right hamstring. Madrigal got hurt when he tried to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 6-2 loss to Toronto.
Chicago has been hit hard by injuries this year, but it keeps rolling along.
The loss of Madrigal is "a big blow, but the games still count and we have to go forward,” manager Tony La Russa said.
Golf
Johnson starts strong: Dustin Johnson got off to a fast start Thursday at Congaree in his home-state Palmetto Championship, shooting a 6-under 65 that left him a shot behind leader Wes Roach.
Johnson, the world's top-ranked player and a South Carolina native, hadn't played since missing the cut the last time he teed it up in the Palmetto State at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island last month.
Johnson appeared he might hold a share of the lead before Roach, a 32-year-old seeking his first PGA Tour victory, rolled in a 19-footer for a go-ahead birdie on the 16th hole.