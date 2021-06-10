Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30.

Game 4 of the series is Sunday in Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks.

“We’ve been doing this for eight years and we know what type of game this is and we both came out ready,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were able to compete and we were able to get our teammates involved, get in our spots and help the team get a win. Hopefully we can do it in Game 4 also.”

The Bucks stayed in this series by relying on their defense as a game featuring the NBA's two highest-scoring teams from the regular season turned into a 1990s-style defensive slugfest.

Brooklyn was held to its lowest point total of the season. Milwaukee matched its lowest point total of the season following its 125-86 loss in Game 2.

