3. Bucktown Revue

The Bucktown Revue will be featured 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Nighswander Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $14, are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com. Guests will include Mo Carter, Chris Dunn, C.J. Lomas and the Alexa Mueller Trio.
