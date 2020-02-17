You are the owner of this article.
3. Bucktown Revue
3. Bucktown Revue

The Bucktown Revue will be featured 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Nighswander Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $14, are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com. Guests will include Mo Carter, Chris Dunn, C.J. Lomas and the Alexa Mueller Trio.

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Nighswander Junior Theatre, Davenport. $14.

