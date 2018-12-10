This edition of Bucktown Revue, a monthly variety show inspired by "A Prairie Home Companion," will be holiday-themed. The show features Chrissy Boyer, bluegrass music from Quartermoon Tinsnips and the Fun-Atics and the Shoesmiths, and is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $14 per person. Tickets are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. on show night.
7 p.m. Friday, Davenport Junior Theatre, $14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.