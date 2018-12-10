This edition of Bucktown Revue, a monthly variety show inspired by "A Prairie Home Companion," will be holiday-themed. The show features Chrissy Boyer, bluegrass music from Quartermoon Tinsnips and the Fun-Atics and the Shoesmiths, and is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $14 per person. Tickets are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. on show night.

7 p.m. Friday, Davenport Junior Theatre, $14

