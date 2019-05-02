Steve and Lynnette Teel's home on Buffalo's Front Street was still being protected by their wall of sandbags until early this morning.
"We had a breech in our front wall and then the back wall collapsed," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone late this morning.
"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," she said while shopping at Menard's for more supplies.
Teel said the family and volunteers have changed course from trying to hold back the water and protect their home to moving stuff out with boxes and plastic totes.
"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993."
To help the water flow through the house, she said they busted out the basement windows and now water has reached the first floor.
She estimated her parents' house was one of the last few homes on Front Street to still have a sandbag wall standing until about 6:19 a.m. today when the first breach occurred.
"If anyone wants to help," Teel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.