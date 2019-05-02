050119-qct-flood-js-008

Buffalo Assistant Fire Chief Dave Kimes walks in flood waters, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as residents behind him load up a boat with personal items after their house became flooded out.

Steve and Lynnette Teel's home on Buffalo's Front Street was still being protected by their wall of sandbags until early this morning. 

"We had a breech in our front wall and then the back wall collapsed," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone late this morning. 

"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," she said while shopping at Menard's for more supplies. 

Teel said the family and volunteers have changed course from trying to hold back the water and protect their home to moving stuff out with boxes and plastic totes. 

"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993." 

To help the water flow through the house, she said they busted out the basement windows and now water has reached the first floor.

She estimated her parents' house was one of the last few homes on Front Street to still have a sandbag wall standing until about 6:19 a.m. today when the first breach occurred. 

"If anyone wants to help," Teel said. 

