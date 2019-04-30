The only way into the City of Buffalo is via Coonhunters Road. But if you aren't coming to help sandbag, Buffalo police and city officials would rather you stay away. With floodwaters rising fast to an expected crest of 23.2 feet tomorrow, and Elm Street and Highway 22 water-covered, they don't need gawkers. Residents who need sand, plastic or sandbags -- or anyone willing to help -- should contact City Hall, 129 Dodge Street, Buffalo, or facebook.com/Buffaloiowa/. If you're willing to help, go to the same spots.

