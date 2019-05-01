Buffalo still has a message for you: Please don't come here to gawk.
The city in southwest Scott County was floored by the higher-than-predicted crest, and while volunteers who will sandbag or stand watch are welcome, city officials ask others to stay away.
“Lots of the residents still need help, but we’ve had a good turnout with volunteers,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “The residents were well-prepared for the 21-22 foot [crest], but when it got up to 23 feet -- we still need more bags.”
Scott County is using the bagging machine in town Wednesday, but Leonard said residents still need help, even if it is just to watch the walls, which is a 24/7 ordeal.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed, and the east access into the city closed by 9:30 p.m.last night. Now, the only way in is Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
Those who try to drive around or move barricades will be cited, city officials said on the Buffalo Facebook page.
“I know it seems like it’s not a big deal to drive through the water, but people don’t think about the wake they’re causing -- it can knock down a sandbag, and then you lose your whole house in minutes,” Leonard said.
In light of the flooding, Leonard said they were postponing the town’s weekend garage sales until the highway reopens. And she added road closures will make it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond quickly.
Volunteers should report to City Hall, 329 Dodge St. or call 563-381-2226. For more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
“We can always use volunteers somewhere,” Leonard said.
