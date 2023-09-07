The Davenport Hotel has a long history of maintenance and structural issues. A 113-page preliminary investigative report conducted by White Birch Group and SOCOTEC Engineering released Thursday morning analyzes the ongoing issues over the years and the lead up to the partial building collapse in May 2023.

Key findings

The report cited two root causes of the collapse at 324 Main St. including the inadequate capacity of the wall system and inadequate shoring. The authors of the report cite Select Structural Engineering reports as containing “multiple contradictions, questions and improper assumptions regarding the composition of the subject building’s structural system" and had provided "minimal oversight" to repair projects.

The report said if members of Select Structural Engineering visited the site in late May 2023, they possibly would have found that the temporary shoring protocol they indicated in their February 2023 sketch was not being implemented in the field and required the contractor to make the necessary modifications.

“Video in the days immediately prior to the collapse on May 28, 2023, displays the contractor ‘prying’ large sections of masonry off the wall. More frequent oversight may have allowed Select Structural to be alerted to this condition and adjust the repair protocol accordingly,” stated in the investigative report.

The timeline below details new elements highlighted by the report and was created by Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus and Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism Team.

August 2020

Townsend Engineering performed a site visit at the building due to an incident of falling brick (in response to this: Fire Marshal Jim Morris flagged that bricks were falling from the building onto the sidewalk at the east-facing side of the building, according to inspection logs. The city blocked off sidewalks and closed traffic lanes on West 4th and Main streets. “Loose blocks were removed and the wall secured with lumber,” a city inspector noted.

Aug. 18: Townsend sent a follow up email to city officials with a memo addressing the north, south and east elevations of the building. The email did not discuss the need for any repairs to the west elevation. (pg 12)

Aug. 20: City issued an “Official Notice and Order”, citing numerous code violations through the building, including several instances of interior walls deteriorating and “structurally unsound brick” exterior walls.

The notice also required that a professional structural engineer registered with the state of Iowa attest to the buildings structural stability or deficiencies and provide the city with the report

October 2020

Oct. 23: Davenport Neighborhood Services issued a “Final Official Notice” citing many of the same concerns as the Aug. 26, 2020 notice and included the same requirement for a structural engineer’s report regarding the condition of the exterior walls

January 2021

Jan. 11: An inspection was performed and photographs of the west wall were attached to the city report despite the fact that the permit did not include any work to the completed on that side, the investigative report stated.

“It is interpreted that the (city) note ‘deteriorated bricks in the lower south-west portion has been removed and replaced’ refers to work completed as indicated…report also states ‘there were some masonry joints/spalled bricks above this area that would be addressed once the temperatures rise,'" the report released Thursday said.

February 2021

Feb. 16: Davenport Neighborhood Services issued a follow-up notice granting an extension to allow for extra time for the building owner to correct code violations, with repairs required to start before the May 14, 2021 reinspection date

Photographs indicated numerous incidents of missing, loose, and delaminated brick on the west wall and the location of a crack in the wall.

May 2021

May 26: Another final notice was issued by the Davenport Neighborhood Services and again cited the exterior wall repair work was in violation.

October 2021

Oct. 21: A letter was issued stating the owner failed to provide access to the property for inspection and that a follow-up inspection would be performed on Nov. 1, 2021

December 2021

Dec. 9: Davenport Neighborhood Services issued an “Official Notice to Vacate” for unit 105 due the code violations not being met by its deadline.

February 2023

Feb. 2: Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan noted, “part of the southwest wall has been gradually failing. This is seen to continue on the inside wythes of brick masonry as well. There is visible crumbling of this exterior load bearing wall under the support beam. The exterior brick veneer has separated allowing rain/ice to build up causing further damage.”

“Emergency vacate orders will be posted on the building if the failing masonry area is not secured per this letter,” she wrote.

Select Structural Engineering conducted an emergency visit and concluded the building is not an “imminent threat.”

The preliminary investigative report states the following: "Further, the reports and letters produced by SSE contain multiple contradictions, question and improper assumptions regarding the composition of the subject building’s structural system:

February 2, 2023: “It is unclear whether it bears on the brick wall directly or rather on a steel column encased in brick.”

February 8, 2023: “The clay brick wall appears to be three or four wythes thick.”

February 8, 2023: “it is unknown if there is a north south steel beam inside the wall at the second floor level, or if there is a steel post encased in the brick…”

February 8, 2023: “It will therefore be conservatively assumed that the east-west beams bear directly on the brick wall to be replaced.”

February 28, 2023: “This will soon cause a large panel of facade to also collapse, creating a safety problem and potentially destabilizing the upper areas of brick facade.”

Feb. 8: SSE sends a letter outlining work to be done on the building, but according to the preliminary report, the memo contains incomplete and shoring and stabilization information. Bi-State Masonry was slated to perform the work at the building.

Feb. 28: SSE sends the city an email detailing a follow-up visit to the property performed on Feb. 23. “At the meeting, the mason pointed out that the area immediately to the north of the work area has a large and potentially dangerous void beneath the facade of clay brick.”

It was also stated in this letter that a new finding came to the surface. “What has recently come (to) the attention of the team is that this area has a large void space, roughly 12”-14” wide, between the clay brick facade and CMU layer. This void appears to have been caused by the collapse of some mass of clay brick between the facade and CMU. This collapsed mass is now settled and piling up against the inside face of the facade, pushing it potentially destabilizing the upper areas of the brick facade. This condition was not visible in the early inspection(s) and did not become apparent until repairs were under way and an opening was made by a smaller area of failing facade.”

March 2023

Trishna Pradhan, chief building official at the time, emailed Justin Smith from Bi-State Masonry and David Valliere from Select Structural asking whether SSE has been on-site to ensure the work outlined in his Feb. 9 designs was being done. Valliere replied, “I am not on-site regularly, but I was there last week on Feb. 23 and saw that the work is being done per my design. I was able to meet with Justin, and Bi-State Masonry is doing a good job from what I can see.”

May 2023

The preliminary report states that Select Structural specified a limited repair scope but did not address other areas of distress that appeared to be in need of repair on the building. Other deficiencies found included:

May 1: The building was exhibiting cracks and displacement that indicated vertical movement of the facade beginning to come loose

May 24: Safety hazard identified as “...several large patches appear of clay brick facade which are separating from the substrate. These large patches appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby…the brick facade above the windows should be secured. This is to keep the entire face of the building from falling away when the bottom area(s) come loose.”

Diagonal cracks located beneath apartment windows started appearing, suggesting a downward movement of the wall

Found in SSE’S report, photographs showed that interior finishes in Unit 105 indicated “significant downward deformation and deflection, indicting movement of the masonry substrate that the finishes were anchored to.”

SSE’s letter also specified the removal of several sections of wythes, or bricks or other masonry, south of the Unit 105 doorway on the west side elevation of the building and the exterior facade starting separating from the interior, making the wall visibly bowed