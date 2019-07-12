Each year, the JDC makes an investment into the Deere Run infrastructure that benefits the course and the tournament. Some of the previous investments have included the steps behind the 18th hole and Deere suite, cart path work, and improvements to the main driveway and parking lot.
This year, the tournament set up a new home for the Shotlink semi trailers. A new hard-surface pad was added near the irrigation pond near holes 4 and 5 that will now serve as Shotlink's home for tournament week.
