Astros 2017 first round pick J.B. Bukauskas struck out seven Burlington Bees in his second start back with Quad-Cities after an injury, but it wasn't enough as the Bees topped the Bandits 4-2 on Friday.
Bukauskas gave two runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings, a line that was nearly matched by Bandits reliever Edgardo Sandoval (0-1).
Sandoval, who was added to the River Bandits roster on Friday after spending the opening months of the season on the disabled list, went 3 2/3 innings, also giving up two runs on three hits and striking out seven.
The right-hander who went 2-1 with a 3.71 earned run average in six appearances for Quad-Cities last season, has made six rehab appearances over the past month, four in the Gulf Coast League and two for short-season Tri-City.
The Bandits took a quick lead in the top of the first inning when Marty Costes reached when Bees first baseman Connor Fitzsimons mishandled a throw, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on David Hensley's single.
The top of the order spurred the Bandits to double that edge in the third. Costes walked, moved to third on a single by Astros 2018 first round pick Seth Beer and scored on Hensley's double play ball.
The Bees finally got to the Bandits' pitchers in the fourth and fifth, using a walk, a single and a double to halve the Q-C lead in the fourth and then plating three runs in the fifth to grab a 4-2 lead.
The Bandits threatened in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners on the corners with two outs on a Miguelangel Sierra walk and a Logan Mattix single, but the Bees' Austin Krzeminski struck out Scott Schreiber to end the game.
Quad-Cities won the completion of Thursday's suspended game in its first opportunity.
In a match-up halted midway through the 10th inning because of a lighting issue at Community Field, The River Bandits earned an 8-7 victory when Colton Shaver scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 11th.
With Shaver beginning the inning on second, a walk to Alfredo Angarita and a Miguelangel Sierra single loaded the bases before Shaver scored the deciding run when a Zack Kelly pitch skipped beyond the reach of catcher Keinner Pina.
Willy Collado faced the minimum over two innings to earn the win, striking out four of the six batters he faced to move to 1-2.
Clinton falls on walk-off walk
An error and a bases-loaded walk cost the Clinton LumberKings Friday in a 3-2 10-inning loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
After Clinton failed to score in its half of the 10th, an error by LumberKings second baseman Joseph Rosa allowed David Banuelos, who had started the inning on second under the minor league's extra inning rule, to move to third.
An intentional walk loaded the bases, and Clinton reliever Sam Delaplane (4-1) issued a second free pass to the Kernels' Ryan Jeffers to score Banuelos as give Cedar Rapids the win.
Onil Pena factored in both Clinton runs, going 2-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.
