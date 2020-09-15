Bulldogs cruise past Spartans in swimming dual win

Even in an altered swim season, the Bettendorf girls had no problem getting fired up for Tuesday’s dual meet against Pleasant Valley.
Swimming against their cross-town rivals, the Bulldogs put together another dominant dual win, cruising 121.5 to 64.5 and toppling a Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent at home for the third straight week.
Bettendorf, which entered the meet ranked eighth in the state’s latest power rankings, won 10 events, including a one-two-three punch in diving to beat the 13th-ranked Spartans.
“The girls were fired up,” said Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens. “To get a night like this against quality competition, you have to be ready to go. … It’s always fun to swim against PV and (Rob Miecznikowski) is a great coach.”
An opportunity for the girls to swim against familiar faces and club teammates benefited the Bulldogs.
“We’ve been swimming kind of complacently here the last couple weeks, and we actually had some solid drops tonight,” Ahrens said, “so that’s nice.”
Bettendorf earned a big win in Tuesday’s opening event, clocking a 1:55.24 in the 200-yard medley relay (Maci Greenley, Ella Zillmer, Riley Wehr and Abby Selden) to edge PV (1:55.57).
Bettendorf freshman Mary Selden followed by winning the 200 freestyle (1:58.22) by seven seconds, not far from the state cut time of 1:57.16.
Mary, Abby’s twin sister, also won the 100 free (54.70) and swam the opening legs of wins in the 200- and 400-free relays.
“She really had solid swims tonight,” Ahrens said of Mary’s performance.
Mary said there was some added pressure swimming against their rivals but also motivation to drop time.
Ahrens said the early wins got the momentum rolling for Bettendorf. PV’s lone wins came from Taylor Buhr, who took the 200 IM (2:13.60) and 100 breast (1:06.42).
After Alyssa Witt (26.00) and Valerie Gutierrez (26.59) went one-two in the 500 free, Bettendorf flexed its muscle in the diving portion.
Makayla Hughbanks, coming off setting the school’s 6-dive record against Muscatine last week, scored a 267.45 on Tuesday. Her 288.10 last week, which is the best mark in the state this season, beat Sydney Hanson’s 272.40 from 2017.
Hanson (243.40) placed second on Tuesday and Camryn Hanson (165.35) was third in diving Tuesday.
Other individual wins for the Bulldogs included Witt in the 100 fly (1:00.85), Wehr in the 500 free (5:38.53) and Greenley in the 100 back (1:04.26).
“We had a lot of people make big strides today,” Ahrens said.
Wehr, Witt and the Selden twins closed the meet with a season-best 3:46.63 in the 400 free relay. Mary Selden, Ella Zillmer, Greenley and Witt took the 200 free relay in 1:46.55.
PV, swimming in its second meet of the season after beating Davenport Central last week, was without its top backstroker, Grace Veach, a state qualifier in the event last year who was out sick.
“That’s not an excuse, it just really made us make some quick changes before the meet started,” Miecznikowski said. “I thought my girls really stepped up and did a great job coming up. We were a little short on that (medley) relay, but Leah Patton filled in and did a great job. Overall, we saw a lot of improvement.”
PV’s first-year coach says a meet early in the season is good for finding any mistakes that need correcting.
For Bettendorf, the Bulldogs still have yet to lose a dual meet in over four years.
“It’s just great to keep that streak going,” Selden said. “We’re trying to win everything we can.”
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-01.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-02.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-03.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-04.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-05.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-06.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-07.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-08.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-09.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-10.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-11.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-12.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-13.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-14.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-15.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-16.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-17.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-18.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-20.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-21.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-22.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-23.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-24.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-25.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-26.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-27.JPG
091520-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-28.JPG
Watch Now: Pleasant Valley’s Maddie Glaus Diving
Watch Now: Bettendorf’s Makayla Hughbanks Diving
Watch Now: Bettendorf vs. Pleasant Valley
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!