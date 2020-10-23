Bulldogs handle Muskies, 28-0

Zach Garton threw three touchdown passes Friday night, but the Bettendorf quarterback figured the Bulldogs’ defense did the heavy lifting in a 28-0 Iowa Class 4A football playoff win over Muscatine.

"When you don’t give up a point, you’ve got it going and those guys had it going all night," Garton said after the second-round victory at TouVelle Stadium.

The Bulldogs limited the Muskies to 88 total yards of offense, allowing Bettendorf to methodically pull away from a 7-0 halftime lead.

"It took us awhile to get in a flow offensively, but in the second half we were hitting on all cylinders," said Bettendorf receiver Tynan Numkena, who caught touchdown passes of 24 and 39 yards in the second half among his six receptions for 80 yards.

The scores came as the Bulldogs (5-2) broke open a close game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to extend a 7-0 halftime lead.

A 25-yard touchdown run by Ryan Cole on the first snap of the second half and Garton’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 24-yard strike to Numkena on a fourth-down play with 8 seconds remaining in the quarter left Bettendorf in control 21-0.