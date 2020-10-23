Bulldogs handle Muskies, 28-0

Zach Garton threw three touchdown passes Friday night, but the Bettendorf quarterback figured the Bulldogs’ defense did the heavy lifting in a 28-0 Iowa Class 4A football playoff win over Muscatine.
"When you don’t give up a point, you’ve got it going and those guys had it going all night," Garton said after the second-round victory at TouVelle Stadium.
The Bulldogs limited the Muskies to 88 total yards of offense, allowing Bettendorf to methodically pull away from a 7-0 halftime lead.
"It took us awhile to get in a flow offensively, but in the second half we were hitting on all cylinders," said Bettendorf receiver Tynan Numkena, who caught touchdown passes of 24 and 39 yards in the second half among his six receptions for 80 yards.
The scores came as the Bulldogs (5-2) broke open a close game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to extend a 7-0 halftime lead.
A 25-yard touchdown run by Ryan Cole on the first snap of the second half and Garton’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 24-yard strike to Numkena on a fourth-down play with 8 seconds remaining in the quarter left Bettendorf in control 21-0.
Cole, who rushed for 109 yards, helped set up Numkena’s first score when he spun his way through the teeth of the Muscatine defense for a nine-yard pickup on a fourth-and-6 play to the Muskies’ 23-yard line.
Garton completed 15-of-25 passes for 208 yards as Bettendorf defeated Muscatine (3-5) for the second time in three weeks to advance to the Round of 16 in the Iowa playoffs for the 11th consecutive year.
Austin Barta scored the only touchdown in a first half dominated by both defenses.
The Bulldogs’ senior broke free and pulled down a 55-yard touchdown pass from Garton with 7 minutes, 1 second remaining in the opening quarter.
The score finished off a quick 2-play, 67-yard scoring drive that came on the first of four four-and-outs forced by the Bettendorf defense in an opening half that ended with the Bulldogs leading 7-0.
Bettendorf doubled its lead on the first snap of the third quarter.
A facemask penalty during a lengthy kick return by Oliver Bakeris positioned the Bulldogs on the Muskies’ 25-yard line.
Cole found an edge on the left side and raced into the end zone on the first play of the quarter to move Bettendorf in front 14-0 following the PAT kick by Josh Pelzer.
Quarterback Eli Gaye led the Muskies with 60 yards rushing.
