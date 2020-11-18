Bulls select Florida State forward Patrick Williams with No. 4 pick in NBA draft

The Chicago Bulls selected Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No.4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

Williams, who turned 19 in August and is one of the youngest players in the draft, has skyrocketed up draft boards in recent weeks as teams have started to fall in love with the versatile 6-foot-8 wing. Williams averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 29 games during his lone season at Florida State. Williams also was voted the ACC Sixth Man of the Year.

Williams is a versatile defender who is capable of playing and defending multiple positions on the floor. The addition of Williams should help a Bulls team that declined guard Kris Dunn's qualifying offer, their best perimeter defender, earlier this week. He is a solid shooter (32% from 3 and 84% free-throw shooter in college) and athletic enough to get to the rim and finish, which gives him a chance to be one of the few two-way wings in this draft. The NBA's oversized wings — such as Jimmy Butler or Kawhi Leonard — have become highly coveted to build a team around.

The selection comes eight months after the Bulls' season abruptly ended on March 10 because of COVID-19 and five months after the originally scheduled NBA draft date of June 25.