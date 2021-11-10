CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago's 15 3-pointers, helping the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Wednesday night.
Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points.
Dallas had won three straight and four of five overall, but it couldn't keep up with LaVine and the Bulls in the second half. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Dallas trailed by seven in the third quarter before Doncic wrapped the ball around his back and then lobbed to Dwight Powell for a jam over Vucevic with 3:29 left. The play drew an “ooohhh” from the United Center crowd, but the rest of the period belonged to Chicago.
Alex Caruso converted a three-point play and made a jumper to give the Bulls a 95-80 lead after three. The reserve guard scored 11 points in the quarter on 4-for-4 shooting.
Chicago was never seriously threatened in the fourth, and LaVine punctuated the win with a fast-break dunk with 1:50 remaining.
Ball went 7 for 10 from deep and finished with 21 points. Caruso had 16 on 6-for-7 shooting.