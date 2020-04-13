Karnisovas prefers a quick pace and players who can handle multiple positions. He offered no timetable for hiring a general manager or deciding the future of Boylen and his staff, saying he will “do a comprehensive evaluation of every department.” He did confirm he has hired New Orleans salary-cap specialist J.J. Polk and Denver player-personnel director Pat Connelly for front-office positions.

The Bulls thought they were ready to contend for a playoff spot after combining for just 49 wins the past two seasons. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denver is third in the Western Conference and leading the Northwest division with a 43-22 record.

Karnisovas starred at Seton Hall and had a successful international career that included two Olympic bronze medals for Lithuania. He worked in basketball operations for the NBA from 2003 to 2008 and spent five years as an international scout for the Houston Rockets before joining Denver’s front office in 2013. He became the Nuggets’ general manager four years later, with Tim Connelly promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.

Michael Reinsdorf said Karnisovas' name kept coming up in discussions with other owners, current and former general managers, league officials, ex-players, agents and even media members.