BOSTON — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls held off the Boston Celtics 102-96 on Monday night.

Coby White added 19 points and seven assists to help the Bulls snap Boston’s season-high six-game winning streak. Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid.

Boston led by 12 in second quarter but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers.

Jaylen Brown had 23 points. Jayson Tatum posted the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Celtics played without Kemba Walker (non-COVID-19-related illness), Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) and Robert Williams (sore left knee).

The Bulls missed their first five shots of the game and fell into an early hole.

They got back in the game in the third quarter, closing the period a 24-10 run and taking a 74-66 lead to the fourth.

Boston didn’t go away, and Brown tied the game at 90 with a 3-pointer with 3:25 remaining.

But Chicago then pushed back in front 96-90, taking advantage of a pair of Celtics’ empty possessions.