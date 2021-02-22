HOUSTON — Coby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a 120-100 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Zach LaVine scored 14 of Chicago's 46 third-quarter points, finishing with 21, as the Bulls outscored the Rockets by 20 points in the quarter to break open a tight game. Chicago had runs of 15-4 and 12-0 in the period. During that second burst, Houston missed four shots, two of which were air balls, and had a turnover.

David Nwaba scored 22 points off the bench to lead Houston, which has lost eight straight. The Rockets had their previous two games postponed because of a winter storm and subsequent utility outages in the Houston area.

The Rockets have been without center Christian Wood since Feb. 5, and DeMarcus Cousins, who has been filling in for him, sat out Monday with a sore right heel. Victor Oladipo remained sidelined with a strained right foot.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of their last five. Thaddeus Young scored 17 points off the bench.

