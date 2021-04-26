MIAMI — Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, Daniel Theis added 23 and the Chicago Bulls moved closer to the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Miami Heat 110-102 on Monday night.

Coby White added 17 points for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 36-20 run and outrebounded Miami 51-34. Theis had 12 rebounds and Vucevic 11 for Chicago.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which missed a chance to move into the No. 6 spot in the East and give coach Erik Spoelstra his 600th career regular-season win. Trevor Ariza added 18 points for the Heat.

The Heat remained No. 7, a half-game behind Boston for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East. Chicago moved within one game of No. 10 Washington, which lost to San Antonio yet remains in the final play-in round position.

Theis had 10 points and seven rebounds in the fourth quarter for Chicago, which beat Miami for the first time in three tries this season. The Bulls trailed by eight late in the third, and then — just as they did Saturday in what became a close Chicago loss — controlled the final quarter.