Bulls
NBA

Bulls

Bulls Celtics Basektball

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu (12) drives past Boston's Dennis Schroder in the first half of the Chicago Bulls' victory Monday night. Dosunmu scored in double figures for the first time in his pro career.

 AP

BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.

Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka’s first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.

The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the fourth. But Chicago scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to two points, 103-101, with just over 8 minutes left.

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit NBA game with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 points.

The Celtics led 35-31 near the end of the first quarter before DeRozan ran off nine straight points, scoring 11 during a 15-0 run that gave Chicago a 46-35 lead. But Brown scored the next 10 on his own — hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a one-point game.

After Dosunmu’s layup, Brown hit another 3, then Smart made one of his own and the Celtics made it an eight-point lead at halftime.

