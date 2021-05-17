CHICAGO — Zach LaVine insisted he had never played on a team as talented as the Chicago Bulls were this season. That made it all the more disappointing.

Instead of gearing up for a potential playoff appearance, the Bulls are once again on the outside looking in.

“I'm not upset or spiteful about things that happened," LaVine said Monday. “I just know that we have to work on things and get better at them. We are a good team, and this season made us better.”

The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year. They think they are on the right track after their first year with Arturas Karnisovas leading the basketball operation and Billy Donovan coaching them. But they're also frustrated.

“I'm optimistic because I know that each player is disappointed with the season, and I want them to go into the offseason feeling that way and remember what it feels like,” said Karnisovas, Chicago's executive vice president of basketball operations. “And, again, to figure out the ways that it doesn't happen again.”