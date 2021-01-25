CHICAGO — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 24 after missing five games because of COVID-19 protocols and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 119-103 on Monday night.

Brown had another solid game following his 33-point outing in Sunday’s romp over Cleveland.

Tatum made three 3-pointers and had five assists over 31 minutes in his first appearance since Jan. 8.

Daniel Theis scored 19 points and Marcus Smart added 13 while tying a career high with 11 assists as the Celtics won their second straight.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points and shot 6 of 10 on 3s. Lauri Markkanen scored 18 and Thaddeus Young just missed a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Bulls dropped their second in a row after three consecutive wins.

Smart scored 13 and Brown and Tatum added 11 points each as the Celtics grabbed a 60-50 halftime lead.

Theis' alley-oop dunk and layup in the final 30 seconds sent Boston to the locker room up by 10 and set off an 18-2 run.