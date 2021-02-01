CHICAGO — Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 110-102 on Monday night.

Markkanen delivered another blistering performance coming off a season-high, 31-point outing. The 7-footer from Finland made six 3-pointers.

LaVine hit a 3 and two free throws during a game-ending 10-2 run. Coby White scored 13, including a tiebreaking 3. Thaddeus Young added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Bulls bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss to Portland on Saturday, when the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard delivered a buzzer-beating, fadeaway 3. Chicago won for just the third time in nine home games this season.

Julius Randle had 23 points and Alec Burks scored 18 for New York. Rookie Immanuel Quickley added 16 points but the Knicks lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Bulls were leading 100-97 when Burks hit a 3 for New York with just under a minute remaining. White then nailed one from the corner to put Chicago back on top.

After a timeout, Randle lost the ball. Markkanen got the steal, leading to a 3 by LaVine. Garrett Temple added two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining to make it 108-100.