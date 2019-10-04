Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Burlington lost at home to Davenport Central 21-14. Bettendorf rolled past Cedar Rapids Washington 45-7.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 65, Burlington 0 (2018)
Overview: Fifth-ranked Bettendorf has racked up more than 30 points in each of the last four games. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A with 921 yards rushing and 17 TDs. He's averaging 9.7 yards per carry. Reed Shea has been terrific in the kicking game with 26 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs along with 24 of 25 on point-after attempts. Burlington beat Clinton 33-26 for its lone win. The Grayhounds are giving up 29.8 points per game. The Bulldogs had 523 yards of offense in last year's meeting.
